nOS (NOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00065555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00256628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00228525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.48 or 0.01193161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.26 or 0.99833418 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

