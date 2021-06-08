Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $475.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $350.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $393.17.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $371.84 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $354.46.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after purchasing an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after purchasing an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

