Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

Northrim BanCorp has a payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Northrim BanCorp stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $279.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.80. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.54. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

