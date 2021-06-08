Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Plans $0.70 Quarterly Dividend

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $7.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.01.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

