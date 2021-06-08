Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 3.2%

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 231,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

NKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nkarta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

The stock has a market cap of $813.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,640 shares of company stock worth $819,940.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nkarta by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

