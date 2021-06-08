Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 381 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the first quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $371.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.17.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

