Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 56.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $336,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $259.22 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.61 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.