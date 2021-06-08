Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,738,264 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 402,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $102.36 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

