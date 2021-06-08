Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank increased its stake in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $335.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

