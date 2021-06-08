Nikola (NKLA) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nikola to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% Nikola Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

This table compares Nikola and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 -$384.31 million -14.83 Nikola Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 38.29

Nikola’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nikola and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 4 0 2.40 Nikola Competitors 916 2283 2597 147 2.33

Nikola currently has a consensus price target of $28.44, suggesting a potential upside of 61.16%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola’s peers have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nikola peers beat Nikola on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

