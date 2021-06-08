NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 3.3% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.38. The stock had a trading volume of 41,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

