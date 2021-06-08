NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion Sells 14,307 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $133.95 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.44 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

