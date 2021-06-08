Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market cap of $8.19 million and $397,243.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

