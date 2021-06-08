Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Takes $248,000 Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,729,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,314,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

