Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,205 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE ENB opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.