Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 2,670 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after buying an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after buying an additional 1,041,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

