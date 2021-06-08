Nicholas Augustinos Sells 806 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total transaction of $295,793.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.98. 466,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $371.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after purchasing an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after purchasing an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after purchasing an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

