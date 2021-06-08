NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NEE stock opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

