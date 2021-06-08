NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 in the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

