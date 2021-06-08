News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22,169.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in News were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at $102,780,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in News by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,704,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after purchasing an additional 348,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 4,584.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,057 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in News by 47.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,256,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,378,000 after purchasing an additional 727,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -287.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

