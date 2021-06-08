NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $332.02

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $332.02 and last traded at $335.50, with a volume of 32854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $360.32.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in NewMarket by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,938,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NewMarket by 497.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NewMarket by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

