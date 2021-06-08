New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,825 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Moody’s worth $102,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $9,256,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $335.07 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,658. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.