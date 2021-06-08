New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 263,233 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,021,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,233 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $78,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DD stock opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

