New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Public Storage worth $92,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.14.

Public Storage stock opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.36. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $293.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

