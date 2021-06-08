New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 105,080 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,080 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of General Mills worth $83,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

