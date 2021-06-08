New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,900 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $76,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.07. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

