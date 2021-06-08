New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $72.39 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 58.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,185,574 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,641,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $72,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $204,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $245,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $918,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 183.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,847 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

NYSE:LUV opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

