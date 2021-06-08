New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Q2 were worth $90,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Q2 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE QTWO opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,478,875.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,835.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,598 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,289. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

