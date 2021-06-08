New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Down 4.2%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 412,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,886,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

