New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Up 7.4%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.87. Approximately 11,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 520,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

NFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.65.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $2,995,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,871 shares of company stock valued at $17,800,679 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.