Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $65,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $493.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.50 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

