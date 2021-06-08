Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches One Day Volume of $43.19 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $462.66 million and $43.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,895.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,512.57 or 0.07637989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.43 or 0.01779657 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.88 or 0.00479946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.94 or 0.00170040 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.15 or 0.00763480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.73 or 0.00491637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.63 or 0.00400138 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,401,253,358 coins and its circulating supply is 26,602,390,921 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

