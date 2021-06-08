Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $193.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.09 and a 52 week high of $203.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.