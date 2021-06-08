Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,382 Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 93,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

