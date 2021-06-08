Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 12,535 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.