Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,734 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.75.

CDW opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.53. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

