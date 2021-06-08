Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,589,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $171.79 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.55.

