Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,963,000 after buying an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,955,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after buying an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at $46,175,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,257,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,645,595 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

