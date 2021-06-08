Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1,513.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

