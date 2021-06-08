NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 263 ($3.44).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NWG stock traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 209.90 ($2.74). 9,267,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,783,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 198.86. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market cap of £23.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.97.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have bought 95,306 shares of company stock valued at $289,391 in the last three months.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

