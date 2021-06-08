National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NSA stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

