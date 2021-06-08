National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $11,028,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NHI stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

