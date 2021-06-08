National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.22

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

NFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

