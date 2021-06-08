National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at CSFB

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$94.50 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$98.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$98.80.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$92.96 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$59.34 and a 1-year high of C$98.03. The company has a market cap of C$31.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$89.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

