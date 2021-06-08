National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) Critical Comparison

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank 27.77% 12.59% 1.53% BNCCORP 38.55% 40.23% 4.58%

This table compares National Bank and BNCCORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank $358.26 million 3.41 $88.59 million $2.91 13.63 BNCCORP $122.50 million 1.15 $44.61 million N/A N/A

National Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.2% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of BNCCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of National Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

National Bank has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for National Bank and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

National Bank presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.55%. Given National Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe National Bank is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Summary

National Bank beats BNCCORP on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases; non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated through a network of 89 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 128 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, and Michigan. BNCCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

