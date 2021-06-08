Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 4,709 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,203.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

On Monday, March 29th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,476 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $963,410.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55.

On Thursday, March 11th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,922 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $1,785,568.86.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 22,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.30, for a total transaction of $2,217,071.10.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.17. 903,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,197. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,432,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,108,000 after purchasing an additional 194,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after buying an additional 315,811 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.0% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,972,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,022,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,885,000 after buying an additional 195,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

