Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) is Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 30.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Nano-X Imaging accounts for 3.8% of Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NNOX stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 60,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,655. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nano-X Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.