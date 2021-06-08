Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.90.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $6,553,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after acquiring an additional 69,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $133.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.