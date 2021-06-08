Mysterium (MYST) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Mysterium has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $16,998.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00026433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.79 or 0.00982421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.49 or 0.09565527 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00050742 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

