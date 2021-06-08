Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $23,515,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,949,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,644 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,691,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,491,000 after buying an additional 492,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

NYSE:MWA opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.